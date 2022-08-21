Danka Kovinic - Magdalena Frech

D. Kovinic vs M. Frech | Quebec
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Court 8
Not started
D. Kovinic
D. Kovinic
M. Frech
M. Frech
from 15:00
Players Overview

Danka Kovinic
DankaKovinic
Montenegro
Montenegro
  • WTA ranking83
  • WTA points749
  • Age27
  • Height1.69m
  • Weight67kg
Magdalena Frech
MagdalenaFrech
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking105
  • WTA points615
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Danka Kovinic
DankaKovinic
Montenegro
Montenegro
Magdalena Frech
MagdalenaFrech
Poland
Poland
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

D. Kovinic

M. Frech

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8501
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4155
5
O. Jabeur
3920

