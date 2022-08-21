Danka Kovinic - Magdalena Frech
D. Kovinic vs M. Frech | Quebec
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Court 8
Not started
D. Kovinic
M. Frech
from 15:00
Players Overview
DankaKovinic
Montenegro
- WTA ranking83
- WTA points749
- Age27
- Height1.69m
- Weight67kg
MagdalenaFrech
Poland
- WTA ranking105
- WTA points615
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
D. Kovinic
M. Frech
