Diane Parry - Tereza Martincová
D. Parry vs T. Martincová | Quebec
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 23.08.2022 | Club de tennis des Loisirs de Granby
Not started
D. Parry
T. Martincová (8)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
DianeParry
France
- WTA ranking81
- WTA points749
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
TerezaMartincová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking69
- WTA points885
- Age27
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
D. Parry
T. Martincová
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4580
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920