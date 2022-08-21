Harriet Dart - Maryna Zanevska

H. Dart vs M. Zanevska | Quebec
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Court Central
Not started
H. Dart
H. Dart
M. Zanevska
M. Zanevska
from 16:00
Players Overview

Harriet-Dart-headshot
HarrietDart
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • WTA ranking94
  • WTA points661
  • Age26
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Maryna-Zanevska-headshot
MarynaZanevska
Belgium
Belgium
  • WTA ranking97
  • WTA points650
  • Age28
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

H. Dart

M. Zanevska

LIVE MATCH: Harriet Dart vs Maryna Zanevska

WTA Granby - 21 August 2022

Follow the WTA Granby Tennis match between Harriet Dart and Maryna Zanevska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 21 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Granby results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

