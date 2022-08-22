Kaja Juvan - Cadence Brace

K. Juvan vs C. Brace | Quebec
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.08.2022 | Court 8
Not started
K. Juvan (7)
K. Juvan (7)
C. Brace
C. Brace
from 18:00
Players Overview

Kaja-Juvan-headshot
KajaJuvan
Slovenia
Slovenia
  • WTA ranking67
  • WTA points883
  • Age21
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Cadence-Brace-headshot
CadenceBrace
Canada
Canada
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age-
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

K. Juvan

C. Brace

No match played yet

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8501
2
A. Kontaveit
4476
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4155
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE MATCH: Kaja Juvan vs Cadence Brace

WTA Granby - 22 August 2022

Follow the WTA Granby Tennis match between Kaja Juvan and Cadence Brace live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 22 August 2022.

