Daria Kasatkina - Diane Parry
D. Kasatkina vs D. Parry | Quebec
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 26.08.2022 | Court Central
Not started
D. Kasatkina (1)
D. Parry
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
DariaKasatkina
Russia
- WTA ranking10
- WTA points2795
- Age25
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
DianeParry
France
- WTA ranking81
- WTA points749
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
D. Kasatkina
D. Parry
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4580
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920