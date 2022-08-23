Daria Kasatkina - Magdalena Frech

D. Kasatkina vs M. Frech | Quebec
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 23.08.2022 | Court Central
Not started
D. Kasatkina (1)
D. Kasatkina (1)
M. Frech
M. Frech
from 15:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Daria-Kasatkina-headshot
DariaKasatkina
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking10
  • WTA points2795
  • Age25
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Magdalena-Frech-headshot
MagdalenaFrech
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking104
  • WTA points615
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

D. Kasatkina

M. Frech

Related matches

H. Dart
H. Dart
N. Párrizas (5)
N. Párrizas (5)
from 15:00
A. Bondár (4)
A. Bondár (4)
T. Maria
T. Maria
from 15:00
K. Sebov
K. Sebov
D. Saville (9)
D. Saville (9)
from 15:00
D. Parry
D. Parry
T. Martincová (8)
T. Martincová (8)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4580
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE MATCH: Daria Kasatkina vs Magdalena Frech

WTA Granby - 23 August 2022

Follow the WTA Granby Tennis match between Daria Kasatkina and Magdalena Frech live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 23 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Granby results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.