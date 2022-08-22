Marta Kostyuk - Tamara Zidanšek

M. Kostyuk vs T. Zidanšek | Quebec
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 22.08.2022 | Court Central
Not started
M. Kostyuk (10)
M. Kostyuk (10)
T. Zidanšek
T. Zidanšek
from 16:00
Players Overview

Marta-Kostyuk-headshot
MartaKostyuk
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • WTA ranking74
  • WTA points805
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Tamara-Zidanšek-headshot
TamaraZidanšek
Slovenia
Slovenia
  • WTA ranking84
  • WTA points744
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Marta-Kostyuk-headshot
MartaKostyuk
Ukraine
Ukraine
Tamara-Zidanšek-headshot
TamaraZidanšek
Slovenia
Slovenia
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

M. Kostyuk

T. Zidanšek

LIVE MATCH: Marta Kostyuk vs Tamara Zidanšek

WTA Granby - 22 August 2022

Follow the WTA Granby Tennis match between Marta Kostyuk and Tamara Zidanšek live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 22 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Granby results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

