Nadia Podoroska - Tatjana Maria

N. Podoroska vs T. Maria | Quebec
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 21.08.2022 | Court Central
Not started
N. Podoroska
N. Podoroska
T. Maria
T. Maria
from 16:00
Players Overview

Nadia-Podoroska-headshot
NadiaPodoroska
Argentina
Argentina
  • WTA ranking191
  • WTA points342
  • Age25
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Tatjana-Maria-headshot
TatjanaMaria
Germany
Germany
  • WTA ranking93
  • WTA points663
  • Age35
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight62kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nadia-Podoroska-headshot
NadiaPodoroska
Argentina
Argentina
Tatjana-Maria-headshot
TatjanaMaria
Germany
Germany
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

N. Podoroska

T. Maria

LIVE MATCH: Nadia Podoroska vs Tatjana Maria

WTA Granby - 21 August 2022

Follow the WTA Granby Tennis match between Nadia Podoroska and Tatjana Maria live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 21 August 2022.

Find up to date WTA Granby results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

