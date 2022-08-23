Rebecca Marino - Jasmine Paolini
R. Marino vs J. Paolini | Quebec
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 23.08.2022 | Club de tennis des Loisirs de Granby
Not started
R. Marino
J. Paolini (3)
from 23:00
Players Overview
RebeccaMarino
Canada
- WTA ranking112
- WTA points558
- Age31
- Height1.83m
- Weight64kg
JasminePaolini
Italy
- WTA ranking57
- WTA points1035
- Age26
- Height1.63m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
R. Marino
J. Paolini
