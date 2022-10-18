Belinda Bencic - Sloane Stephens

B. Bencic vs S. Stephens | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 18.10.2022 | Panamerican Tennis Center
Not started
B. Bencic (10)
B. Bencic (10)
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
from 23:00
Players Overview

Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking14
  • WTA points2360
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking50
  • WTA points1055
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight64kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10835
2
O. Jabeur
4555
3
A. Kontaveit
3796
4
A. Sabalenka
3515
5
J. Pegula
3417

Latest news

WTA Guadalajara

Bencic battles past Fernandez in thriller to keep WTA Finals dream alive

10 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Belinda Bencic vs Sloane Stephens

WTA Guadalajara - 18 October 2022

