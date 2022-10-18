Elisabetta Cocciaretto - Coco Gauff
E. Cocciaretto vs C. Gauff | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 18.10.2022 | Panamerican Tennis Center
Not started
E. Cocciaretto
C. Gauff (5)
from 23:00
Players Overview
ElisabettaCocciaretto
Italy
- WTA ranking92
- WTA points685
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
CocoGauff
United States
- WTA ranking7
- WTA points3082
- Age18
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
E. Cocciaretto
C. Gauff
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10835
|2
|4555
|3
|3796
|4
|3515
|5
|3417