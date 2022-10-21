Daria Kasatkina and Aryna Sabalenka sealed the sixth and seventh qualifying spots for the WTA Finals after rival Madison Keys was eliminated at the Guadalajara Open.

The pair join Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Caroline Garcia at the end of season wrap in Fort Worth, with just one place remaining.

Ad

Keys needed to reach the semi-finals in Mexico to have a shot at qualifying but fell 6-4 6-7(4) 6-1 to Victoria Azarenka.

WTA Guadalajara Badosa, Bencic, Rybakina out of WTA Finals race after defeats in Mexico 21 HOURS AGO

Veronika Kudermetova and Maria Sakkari meet in the Guadalajara quarter-finals on Friday, with the winner guaranteed the final spot at the WTA Finals.

"It was meant to be, for me and Veronika to be in that spot, fighting each other to get that last spot. We're going to give it are all,” said Sakkari.

"I think it's going to be nice for tennis in general, for women's tennis and for the spectators."

Kudermetova ended Jelena Ostapenko’s hopes of qualifying for the singles in Fort Worth with a 6-4 6-4 win, while Sakkari fought back to halt Danielle Collins’ bid with a 5-7 6-3 6-3 victory. Ostapenko will still appear in the doubles alongside Ukrainian partner Lyudmyla Kichenok.

In Friday’s other quarter-finals in Mexico, Azarenka meets Gauff, Pegula faces Sloane Stephens and Anna Kalinskaya plays Marie Bouzkova.

The WTA Finals run from October 31 to November 7 in Fort Worth, Texas.

WHO HAS QUALIFIED FOR WTA FINALS?

[1] Iga Swiatek

[2] Ons Jabeur

[4] Aryna Sabalenka

[5] Jessica Pegula

[7] Coco Gauff

[10] Caroline Garcia

[11] Daria Kasatkina

WHO CAN STILL QUALIFY?*

[9] Veronika Kudermetova

[6] Maria Sakkari

*Race rankings based on the start of the tournament

WTA Guadalajara Bencic battles past Fernandez in thriller to keep WTA Finals dream alive 18/10/2022 AT 07:54