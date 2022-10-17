Ann Li - Rebecca Marino

A. Li vs R. Marino | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Cancha 1
Not started
A. Li
A. Li
R. Marino
R. Marino
from 17:00
Players Overview

Ann-Li-headshot
AnnLi
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking65
  • WTA points885
  • Age22
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Rebecca-Marino-headshot
RebeccaMarino
Canada
Canada
  • WTA ranking80
  • WTA points748
  • Age31
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight64kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Li

R. Marino

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10835
2
O. Jabeur
4555
3
A. Kontaveit
3796
4
A. Sabalenka
3515
5
J. Pegula
3417

LIVE MATCH: Ann Li vs Rebecca Marino

WTA Guadalajara - 17 October 2022

Follow the WTA Guadalajara Tennis match between Ann Li and Rebecca Marino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 17 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Guadalajara results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

