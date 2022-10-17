Ann Li - Rebecca Marino
A. Li vs R. Marino | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Cancha 1
Not started
A. Li
R. Marino
from 17:00
Players Overview
AnnLi
United States
- WTA ranking65
- WTA points885
- Age22
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
RebeccaMarino
Canada
- WTA ranking80
- WTA points748
- Age31
- Height1.83m
- Weight64kg
Statistics
A. Li
R. Marino
