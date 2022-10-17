Bianca Andreescu - Jil Teichmann

B. Andreescu vs J. Teichmann | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Panamerican Tennis Center
Not started
B. Andreescu
B. Andreescu
J. Teichmann
J. Teichmann
from 17:00
Players Overview

Bianca-Andreescu-headshot
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
Canada
  • WTA ranking59
  • WTA points961
  • Age22
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking36
  • WTA points1336
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bianca-Andreescu-headshot
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
Canada
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
Switzerland
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

B. Andreescu

J. Teichmann

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10835
2
O. Jabeur
4555
3
A. Kontaveit
3796
4
A. Sabalenka
3515
5
J. Pegula
3417

