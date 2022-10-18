Bianca Andreescu - Petra Kvitová

B. Andreescu vs P. Kvitová | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 18.10.2022 | Grandstand Caliente
Not started
B. Andreescu
B. Andreescu
P. Kvitová (16)
P. Kvitová (16)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Bianca-Andreescu-headshot
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
Canada
  • WTA ranking59
  • WTA points961
  • Age22
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Petra-Kvitová-headshot
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking21
  • WTA points2038
  • Age32
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Andreescu

P. Kvitová

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10835
2
O. Jabeur
4555
3
A. Kontaveit
3796
4
A. Sabalenka
3515
5
J. Pegula
3417

LIVE MATCH: Bianca Andreescu vs Petra Kvitová

WTA Guadalajara - 18 October 2022

Follow the WTA Guadalajara Tennis match between Bianca Andreescu and Petra Kvitová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 18 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Guadalajara results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

