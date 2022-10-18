Daria Kasatkina - Zhu Lin

D. Kasatkina vs L. Zhu | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 18.10.2022 | Grandstand Caliente
Not started
D. Kasatkina (7)
D. Kasatkina (7)
L. Zhu
L. Zhu
from 23:00
Daria-Kasatkina-headshot
DariaKasatkina
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking11
  • WTA points2885
  • Age25
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Lin-Zhu-headshot
LinZhu
China
China
  • WTA ranking69
  • WTA points850
  • Age28
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10835
2
O. Jabeur
4555
3
A. Kontaveit
3796
4
A. Sabalenka
3515
5
J. Pegula
3417

LIVE MATCH: Daria Kasatkina vs Zhu Lin

WTA Guadalajara - 18 October 2022

Follow the WTA Guadalajara Tennis match between Daria Kasatkina and Zhu Lin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 18 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Guadalajara results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

