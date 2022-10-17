Ekaterina Alexandrova - Camila Osorio

E. Alexandrova vs C. Osorio | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Panamerican Tennis Center
Not started
E. Alexandrova (15)
E. Alexandrova (15)
C. Osorio
C. Osorio
from 23:00
Players Overview

Ekaterina-Alexandrova-headshot
EkaterinaAlexandrova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking19
  • WTA points2160
  • Age27
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Camila-Osorio-headshot
CamilaOsorio
Colombia
Colombia
  • WTA ranking71
  • WTA points843
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

E. Alexandrova

C. Osorio

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10835
2
O. Jabeur
4555
3
A. Kontaveit
3796
4
A. Sabalenka
3515
5
J. Pegula
3417

