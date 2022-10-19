Martina Trevisan - Coco Gauff

M. Trevisan vs C. Gauff | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 19.10.2022 | Panamerican Tennis Center
Not started
M. Trevisan
M. Trevisan
C. Gauff (5)
C. Gauff (5)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Martina-Trevisan-headshot
MartinaTrevisan
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking28
  • WTA points1509
  • Age28
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Coco-Gauff-headshot
CocoGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking7
  • WTA points3082
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Trevisan

C. Gauff

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
10835
2
O. Jabeur
4555
3
A. Kontaveit
3796
4
A. Sabalenka
3515
5
J. Pegula
3417

Latest news

WTA Guadalajara

Bencic battles past Fernandez in thriller to keep WTA Finals dream alive

Yesterday at 07:54

