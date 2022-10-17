Zhu Lin - Alizé Cornet
L. Zhu vs A. Cornet | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Panamerican Tennis Center
Not started
L. Zhu
A. Cornet
from 17:00
Players Overview
LinZhu
China
- WTA ranking69
- WTA points850
- Age28
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
AlizéCornet
France
- WTA ranking31
- WTA points1466
- Age32
- Height1.73m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
L. Zhu
A. Cornet
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10835
|2
|4555
|3
|3796
|4
|3515
|5
|3417