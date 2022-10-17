Zhu Lin - Alizé Cornet

L. Zhu vs A. Cornet | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Panamerican Tennis Center
Not started
L. Zhu
L. Zhu
A. Cornet
A. Cornet
from 17:00
Players Overview

Lin-Zhu-headshot
LinZhu
China
China
  • WTA ranking69
  • WTA points850
  • Age28
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Alizé-Cornet-headshot
AlizéCornet
France
France
  • WTA ranking31
  • WTA points1466
  • Age32
  • Height1.73m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

L. Zhu

A. Cornet

LIVE MATCH: Zhu Lin vs Alizé Cornet

WTA Guadalajara - 17 October 2022

Follow the WTA Guadalajara Tennis match between Zhu Lin and Alizé Cornet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 17 October 2022.

Find up to date WTA Guadalajara results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

