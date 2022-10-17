Magda Linette - Madison Keys

M. Linette vs M. Keys | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Panamerican Tennis Center
Not started
from 23:00
Players Overview

Magda-Linette-headshot
MagdaLinette
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking57
  • WTA points974
  • Age30
  • Height1.71m
  • Weight-
Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking15
  • WTA points2313
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Linette

M. Keys

from 17:00
