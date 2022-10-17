Magda Linette - Madison Keys
M. Linette vs M. Keys | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Panamerican Tennis Center
Not started
M. Linette
M. Keys (13)
from 23:00
Players Overview
MagdaLinette
Poland
- WTA ranking57
- WTA points974
- Age30
- Height1.71m
- Weight-
MadisonKeys
United States
- WTA ranking15
- WTA points2313
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Linette
M. Keys
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|10835
|2
|4555
|3
|3796
|4
|3515
|5
|3417