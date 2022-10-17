Sloane Stephens - Linda Fruhvirtová

S. Stephens vs L. Fruhvirtová | Guadalajara Open Akron
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 17.10.2022 | Panamerican Tennis Center
Not started
from 23:00
Players Overview

Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking50
  • WTA points1055
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight64kg
Linda-Fruhvirtová-headshot
LindaFruhvirtová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking77
  • WTA points777
  • Age17
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Stephens

L. Fruhvirtová

