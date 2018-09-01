WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round

A.Krunic VS A.Sasnovich

16 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Aleksandra Krunic - Aliaksandra Sasnovich

WTA Guangzhou - 16 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Aleksandra Krunic and Aliaksandra Sasnovich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Aleksandra Krunic
Aleksandra
Krunic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.63
  • Weight (Kg)
    55
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
97
Previous matches
View more matches
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Aliaksandra
Sasnovich
BelarusBelarus
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
46
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Barty outguns Sharapova, Halep survives scare in Cincinnati

Wimbledon women
14/08/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Halep edges tight match with Sasnovich

Wimbledon women
01/07/2019

Tennis news - Konta battles past Sasnovich in dramatic tie-break to reach Moscow semi-finals

WTA Moscow
18/10/2018

US Open 2018: Naomi Osaka crushes Aliaksandra Sasnovich with double bagel

US Open women
01/09/2018