WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
A.Krunic VS A.Sasnovich
16 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Aleksandra Krunic - Aliaksandra Sasnovich
WTA Guangzhou - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Aleksandra Krunic and Aliaksandra Sasnovich live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Aleksandra
Krunic
Krunic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)55
- Age26
WTA ranking97
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang✓
6
6
A.Krunic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Krunic
3
67
J.Ostapenko✓
6
79
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens✓
6
6
A.Krunic
3
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
J.Pieri
2
3
A.Krunic✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
I.Begu✓
7
6
A.Krunic
5
1
View more matches
Aliaksandra
Sasnovich
Sasnovich
Belarus
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking46
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
O.Jabeur✓
3
6
6
A.Sasnovich
6
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Sasnovich✓
6
4
6
J.Brady
1
6
0
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
M.Linette✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
1
4
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
P.Hercog
3
2
A.Sasnovich✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sasnovich
63
6
2
N.Osaka✓
77
2
6
View more matches
