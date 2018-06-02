WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
A.Petkovic VS L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Andrea Petkovic - Lesley Pattinama-Kerkhove
WTA Guangzhou - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrea Petkovic and Lesley Pattinama-Kerkhove live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrea
Petkovic
Petkovic
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age32
WTA ranking88
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Mertens✓
6
6
A.Petkovic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic✓
6
6
M.Buzarnescu
3
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
6
5
63
C.Giorgi✓
3
7
77
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
3
4
A.Petkovic✓
6
6
View more matches
Lesley
Pattinama-Kerkhove
Pattinama-Kerkhove
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)55
- Age27
WTA ranking159
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic✓
6
6
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
2
0
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
65
4
I.Jorovic✓
77
6
WTA Hong Kong
Singles
2nd Round
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
1
77
1
S.Zhang✓
6
64
6
WTA Hong Kong
Singles
1st Round
B.Schoofs
4
0
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove✓
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
61
64
Y.Wickmayer✓
77
77
View more matches
