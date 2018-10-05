WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Petkovic VS S.Zhang
18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
LIVE - Andrea Petkovic - Shuai Zhang
WTA Guangzhou - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Andrea Petkovic and Shuai Zhang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Andrea
Petkovic
Petkovic
Germany
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age32
WTA ranking77
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic
✓
7
64
6
L.Pattinama-Kerkhove
5
77
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
E.Mertens
✓
6
6
A.Petkovic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
P.Kvitová
4
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic
✓
6
6
M.Buzarnescu
3
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
6
5
63
C.Giorgi
✓
3
7
77
Shuai
Zhang
Zhang
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age30
WTA ranking34
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
2
4
S.Zhang
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zhang
0
0
A
L.Zhu
✓
6
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
✓
6
6
A.Krunic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
J.Konta
✓
6
6
S.Zhang
2
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
65
6
3
S.Zhang
✓
77
4
6
