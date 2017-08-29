WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Blinkova VS A.Krunic
18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
LIVE - Anna Blinkova - Aleksandra Krunic
WTA Guangzhou - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anna Blinkova and Aleksandra Krunic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anna
Blinkova
Blinkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking76
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Blinkova✓
2
6
4
S.Sorribes
6
1
1
A
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
N.Osaka✓
6
65
6
A.Blinkova
4
77
2
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
Q.Wang✓
0
6
6
A.Blinkova
6
1
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu
6
3
3
A.Blinkova✓
1
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
C.Vandeweghe
3
0
A.Blinkova✓
6
6
View more matches
Aleksandra
Krunic
Krunic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)55
- Age26
WTA ranking123
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Krunic✓
6
6
A.Sasnovich
4
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang✓
6
6
A.Krunic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Krunic
3
67
J.Ostapenko✓
6
79
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens✓
6
6
A.Krunic
3
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
J.Pieri
2
3
A.Krunic✓
6
6
View more matches
