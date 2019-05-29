WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round

A.Blinkova VS S.Sorribes

17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Guangzhou International Tennis Center
LIVE - Anna Blinkova - Sara Sorribes

WTA Guangzhou - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anna Blinkova and Sara Sorribes live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anna Blinkova
Anna
Blinkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
84
Previous matches
Sara Sorribes
Sara
Sorribes
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.76
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
83
Previous matches
