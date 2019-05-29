WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
A.Blinkova VS S.Sorribes
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
Follow the Tennis match between Anna Blinkova and Sara Sorribes live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anna
Blinkova
Blinkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking84
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
N.Osaka✓
6
65
6
A.Blinkova
4
77
2
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
Q.Wang✓
0
6
6
A.Blinkova
6
1
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu
6
3
3
A.Blinkova✓
1
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
C.Vandeweghe
3
0
A.Blinkova✓
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Blinkova
2
7
2
V.Gracheva✓
6
5
6
Sara
Sorribes
Sorribes
Spain
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age22
WTA ranking83
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Sorribes
5
1
M.Doi✓
7
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
S.Sorribes✓
6
6
V.Flink
3
1
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes✓
6
3
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kontaveit✓
6
6
S.Sorribes
1
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes
4
5
F.Ferro✓
6
7
