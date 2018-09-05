WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
B.Pera VS S.Stosur
18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
LIVE - Bernarda Pera - Samantha Stosur
WTA Guangzhou - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Bernarda Pera and Samantha Stosur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Bernarda
Pera
Pera
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking71
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
4
3
B.Pera✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Bolkvadze✓
6
5
6
B.Pera
3
7
4
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Siniaková✓
4
78
6
B.Pera
6
66
3
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera✓
3
6
6
B.Strýcová
6
2
1
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
0
2
B.Pera✓
6
6
Samantha
Stosur
Stosur
Australia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age35
WTA ranking129
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur✓
6
6
T.Martincová
2
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stosur
4
3
N.Stojanovic✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur✓
78
6
A.Rodionova
66
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
S.Stosur
1
3
WTA Lausanne
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Stosur
4
2
F.Ferro✓
6
6
