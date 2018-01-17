WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
Y.Duan VS S.Zheng
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
LIVE - Yingying Duan - Saisai Zheng
WTA Guangzhou - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yingying Duan and Saisai Zheng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yingying
Duan
Duan
China
- Height (m)1.86
- Weight (Kg)72
- Age30
WTA ranking-
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
Y.Duan
2
3
K.Mladenovic✓
6
6
WTA Hua Hin
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Duan
64
5
V.Golubic✓
77
7
WTA Hua Hin
Singles
1st Round
P.Parmentier
6
3
4
Y.Duan✓
1
6
6
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic✓
3
6
77
Y.Duan
6
3
63
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
Y.Duan
3
2
D.Cibulková✓
6
6
Saisai
Zheng
Zheng
China
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking38
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Tomljanovic✓
6
64
6
S.Zheng
1
77
4
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zheng✓
7
6
A.Riske
5
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
B.Schoofs
64
1
S.Zheng✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Zheng
1
0
V.Williams✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka✓
6
6
S.Zheng
4
3
