WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
E.Svitolina VS D.Jakupovic
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Elina Svitolina - Dalila Jakupovic
WTA Guangzhou - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Dalila Jakupovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking3
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic✓
6
4
6
E.Svitolina
4
6
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
1
65
E.Svitolina✓
3
6
77
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
E.Svitolina
3
1
S.Williams✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
J.Konta
4
4
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
E.Svitolina✓
7
6
M.Keys
5
4
View more matches
Dalila
Jakupovic
Jakupovic
Slovenia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age28
WTA ranking151
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kozlova✓
6
6
D.Jakupovic
2
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
D.Jakupovic✓
6
6
S.Errani
1
1
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sevastova✓
63
6
6
D.Jakupovic
77
2
4
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
A.Bogdan
3
65
D.Jakupovic✓
6
77
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
D.Jakupovic
2
2
V.Kužmová✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more