WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
E.Svitolina VS R.Peterson
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Elina Svitolina - Rebecca Peterson
WTA Guangzhou - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elina Svitolina and Rebecca Peterson live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elina
Svitolina
Svitolina
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age25
WTA ranking5
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Mladenovic✓
6
4
6
E.Svitolina
4
6
3
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
1
65
E.Svitolina✓
3
6
77
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
E.Svitolina
3
1
S.Williams✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Svitolina✓
6
6
J.Konta
4
4
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
E.Svitolina✓
7
6
M.Keys
5
4
View more matches
Rebecca
Peterson
Peterson
Sweden
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking71
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Final
E.Rybakina
2
0
R.Peterson✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
R.Peterson✓
6
6
N.Stojanovic
3
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Peterson✓
6
63
77
M.Linette
3
77
65
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
R.Peterson✓
77
6
J.Fett
61
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson✓
6
6
F.Xun
0
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more