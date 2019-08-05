WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 2nd Round

J.Paolini VS S.Zheng

18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Guangzhou International Tennis Center
LIVE - Jasmine Paolini - Saisai Zheng

WTA Guangzhou - 18 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jasmine Paolini and Saisai Zheng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jasmine Paolini
Jasmine
Paolini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
126
Previous matches
Saisai Zheng
Saisai
Zheng
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
37
Previous matches
