WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 2nd Round

K.Siniaková VS V.Golubic

18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Guangzhou International Tennis Center
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Katerina Siniaková - Viktorija Golubic

WTA Guangzhou - 18 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Katerina Siniaková and Viktorija Golubic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Katerina Siniaková
Katerina
Siniaková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
38
Previous matches
View more matches
Viktorija Golubic
Viktorija
Golubic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
73
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon 2019: Jo Konta through to third round with win over Katerina Siniakova

Wimbledon women
04/07/2019

French Open 2019: Madison Keys sees off Katerina Siniakova to reach Roland Garros quarter-finals

Roland-Garros
03/06/2019

French Open 2019 - Naomi Osaka crumbles in shock French Open defeat to Katerina Siniakova

Roland-Garros
01/06/2019

Serena Williams sizzles to set up Maria Sharapova clash in last 16

French Open women
02/06/2018