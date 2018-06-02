WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Siniaková VS V.Golubic
18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
LIVE - Katerina Siniaková - Viktorija Golubic
WTA Guangzhou - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Katerina Siniaková and Viktorija Golubic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Katerina
Siniaková
Siniaková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age23
WTA ranking38
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková✓
6
3
E.Rybakina
1
1
A
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
S.Cirstea✓
7
6
K.Siniaková
5
2
WTA New York
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette✓
77
6
K.Siniaková
63
2
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Siniaková✓
4
78
6
B.Pera
6
66
3
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková✓
6
3
A.Potapova
0
0
A
View more matches
Viktorija
Golubic
Golubic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age26
WTA ranking73
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
V.Golubic✓
6
6
X.Wang
3
3
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina✓
6
3
7
V.Golubic
4
6
5
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
L.Arruabarrena
6
0
3
V.Golubic✓
1
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
J.Cristian
3
2
V.Golubic✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Golubic
2
1
S.Zhang✓
6
6
View more matches
