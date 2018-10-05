WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round

K.Kozlova VS S.Zhang

17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Guangzhou International Tennis Center
LIVE - Kateryna Kozlova - Shuai Zhang

WTA Guangzhou - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kateryna Kozlova and Shuai Zhang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kateryna Kozlova
Kateryna
Kozlova
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
76
Previous matches
Shuai Zhang
Shuai
Zhang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
34
Previous matches
