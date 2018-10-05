WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
K.Kozlova VS S.Zhang
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
LIVE - Kateryna Kozlova - Shuai Zhang
WTA Guangzhou - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kateryna Kozlova and Shuai Zhang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kateryna
Kozlova
Kozlova
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking76
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Kozlova
77
4
4
N.Stojanovic✓
65
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kozlova✓
6
6
D.Jakupovic
2
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova✓
6
6
G.Arn
2
1
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Townsend✓
3
6
6
K.Kozlova
6
3
2
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
4
2
A.Cornet✓
6
6
Shuai
Zhang
Zhang
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age30
WTA ranking34
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zhang
0
0
A
L.Zhu✓
6
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang✓
6
6
A.Krunic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
J.Konta✓
6
6
S.Zhang
2
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
65
6
3
S.Zhang✓
77
4
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Golubic
2
1
S.Zhang✓
6
6
