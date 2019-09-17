WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
M.Frech VS N.Stojanovic
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
LIVE - Magdalena Frech - Nina Stojanovic
WTA Guangzhou - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Magdalena Frech and Nina Stojanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Magdalena
Frech
Frech
Poland
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking221
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Frech
7
3
4
L.Siegemund✓
5
6
6
WTA Nottingham
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic✓
7
6
M.Frech
5
2
WTA Lugano
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson✓
6
77
M.Frech
3
62
WTA Charleston
Singles
1st Round
M.Frech
1
6
5
M.Buzarnescu✓
6
4
7
WTA Dubai
Singles
1st Round
M.Frech
3
6
4
D.Kasatkina✓
6
3
6
Nina
Stojanovic
Stojanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking165
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
R.Peterson✓
6
6
N.Stojanovic
3
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Kozlova
77
4
4
N.Stojanovic✓
65
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stosur
4
3
N.Stojanovic✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
N.Stojanovic✓
6
6
Y.Wang
2
4
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Quarter-final
B.Pera✓
4
6
6
N.Stojanovic
6
4
3
