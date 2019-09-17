WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round

M.Frech VS N.Stojanovic

17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00

Guangzhou International Tennis Center
Match
LIVE - Magdalena Frech - Nina Stojanovic

WTA Guangzhou - 17 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Magdalena Frech and Nina Stojanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Magdalena Frech
Magdalena
Frech
PolandPoland
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
221
Previous matches
Nina Stojanovic
Nina
Stojanovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.76
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
165
Previous matches
