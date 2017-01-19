WTA Guangzhou
Singles | Quarter-final

M.Bouzková VS A.Blinkova

19 September 2019 Starting from 13:00

Centre Court
Match
LIVE - Marie Bouzková - Anna Blinkova

WTA Guangzhou - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Marie Bouzková and Anna Blinkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Marie Bouzková
Marie
Bouzková
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
63
Previous matches
Anna Blinkova
Anna
Blinkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
76
Previous matches
