WTA Guangzhou
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Bouzková VS A.Blinkova
19 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Marie Bouzková - Anna Blinkova
WTA Guangzhou - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Marie Bouzková and Anna Blinkova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Marie
Bouzková
Bouzková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age21
WTA ranking63
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
E.Svitolina
4
3
A
M.Bouzková
✓
6
4
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
M.Bouzková
✓
6
2
78
F.Xun
3
6
66
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic
✓
1
7
6
M.Bouzková
6
5
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
Semifinal
M.Bouzková
6
3
3
S.Williams
✓
1
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Bouzková
✓
6
0
S.Halep
4
0
A
Anna
Blinkova
Blinkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking76
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
A.Blinkova
✓
6
7
A.Krunic
2
5
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Blinkova
✓
2
6
4
S.Sorribes
6
1
1
A
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
65
6
A.Blinkova
4
77
2
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
Q.Wang
✓
0
6
6
A.Blinkova
6
1
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu
6
3
3
A.Blinkova
✓
1
6
6
