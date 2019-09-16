WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
M.Bouzková VS F.Xun
16 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Marie Bouzková - Fangying Xun
WTA Guangzhou - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Marie Bouzková and Fangying Xun live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Marie
Bouzková
Bouzková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age21
WTA ranking56
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Tomljanovic✓
1
7
6
M.Bouzková
6
5
1
WTA Toronto
Singles
Semifinal
M.Bouzková
6
3
3
S.Williams✓
1
6
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Bouzková✓
6
0
S.Halep
4
0
A
WTA Toronto
Singles
3rd Round
M.Bouzková✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
2
2
WTA Toronto
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stephens
2
5
M.Bouzková✓
6
7
Fangying
Xun
Xun
China
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking255
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
R.Peterson✓
6
6
F.Xun
0
3
WTA Shenzhen
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang✓
77
6
F.Xun
63
4
WTA Tianjin
Singles
1st Round
F.Xun
4
1
C.Garcia✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
F.Xun
3
4
S.Zheng✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
J.Lu
4
5
F.Xun✓
6
7
