WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
N.Stojanovic VS S.Peng
18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
LIVE - Nina Stojanovic - Shuai Peng
WTA Guangzhou - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nina Stojanovic and Shuai Peng live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nina
Stojanovic
Stojanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking110
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
M.Frech
5
64
N.Stojanovic
✓
7
77
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
N.Stojanovic
3
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Kozlova
77
4
4
N.Stojanovic
✓
65
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stosur
4
3
N.Stojanovic
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
N.Stojanovic
✓
6
6
Y.Wang
2
4
View more matches
Shuai
Peng
Peng
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age33
WTA ranking109
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Peng
✓
7
6
Q.Wang
5
2
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
S.Peng
1
6
2
E.Rybakina
✓
6
3
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Zhu
4
65
S.Peng
✓
6
77
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng
✓
6
0
6
K.Plíšková
3
6
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
S.Peng
✓
6
6
View more matches
