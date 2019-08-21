WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round

O.Jabeur VS B.Pera

16 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Ons Jabeur - Bernarda Pera

WTA Guangzhou - 16 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Bernarda Pera live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ons Jabeur
Ons
Jabeur
TunisiaTunisia
  • Height (m)
    1.67
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
62
Previous matches
Bernarda Pera
Bernarda
Pera
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
65
Previous matches
