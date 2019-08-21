WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
O.Jabeur VS B.Pera
16 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Ons Jabeur - Bernarda Pera
WTA Guangzhou - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ons Jabeur and Bernarda Pera live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ons
Jabeur
Jabeur
Tunisia
- Height (m)1.67
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age25
WTA ranking62
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
O.Jabeur
1
6
4
K.Plíšková✓
6
4
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
O.Jabeur✓
3
6
6
A.Sasnovich
6
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia
68
2
O.Jabeur✓
710
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
2
2
J.Brady✓
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
O.Jabeur
6
4
4
I.Swiatek✓
4
6
6
View more matches
Bernarda
Pera
Pera
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking65
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Bolkvadze✓
6
5
6
B.Pera
3
7
4
WTA New York
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Siniaková✓
4
78
6
B.Pera
6
66
3
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera✓
3
6
6
B.Strýcová
6
2
1
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
0
2
B.Pera✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
B.Pera
2
3
V.Kudermetova✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more