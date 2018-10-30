WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
S.Peng VS Q.Wang
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
LIVE - Shuai Peng - Qiang Wang
WTA Guangzhou - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Shuai Peng and Qiang Wang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Shuai
Peng
Peng
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age33
WTA ranking167
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
S.Peng
1
6
2
E.Rybakina✓
6
3
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Zhu
4
65
S.Peng✓
6
77
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Peng✓
6
0
6
K.Plíšková
3
6
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
S.Peng✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Sakkari✓
65
6
6
S.Peng
77
4
2
Qiang
Wang
Wang
China
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age27
WTA ranking18
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Williams✓
6
6
Q.Wang
1
0
US Open women
Singles
4th Round
Q.Wang✓
6
6
A.Barty
2
4
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
F.Ferro
61
3
Q.Wang✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
5
4
Q.Wang✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
C.Dolehide
4
4
Q.Wang✓
6
6
