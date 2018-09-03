WTA Guangzhou
Singles | Quarter-final
S.Stosur VS N.Stojanovic
19 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Samantha Stosur - Nina Stojanovic
WTA Guangzhou - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Samantha Stosur and Nina Stojanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Samantha
Stosur
Stosur
Australia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age35
WTA ranking129
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera
4
6
65
S.Stosur
✓
6
1
77
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur
✓
6
6
T.Martincová
2
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stosur
4
3
N.Stojanovic
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur
✓
78
6
A.Rodionova
66
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
S.Stosur
1
3
View more matches
Nina
Stojanovic
Stojanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking110
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
N.Stojanovic
✓
77
2
6
S.Peng
64
6
0
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
M.Frech
5
64
N.Stojanovic
✓
7
77
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
N.Stojanovic
3
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Kozlova
77
4
4
N.Stojanovic
✓
65
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stosur
4
3
N.Stojanovic
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more