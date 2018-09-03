WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
S.Stosur VS T.Martincová
16 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Samantha Stosur - Tereza Martincová
WTA Guangzhou - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Samantha Stosur and Tereza Martincová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Samantha
Stosur
Stosur
Australia
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age35
WTA ranking136
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Stosur
4
3
N.Stojanovic✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur✓
78
6
A.Rodionova
66
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
S.Stosur
1
3
WTA Lausanne
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Stosur
4
2
F.Ferro✓
6
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kiick
3
5
S.Stosur✓
6
7
View more matches
Tereza
Martincová
Martincová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age24
WTA ranking138
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
C.Garcia✓
6
4
7
T.Martincová
4
6
5
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
T.Martincová
66
63
K.Plíšková✓
78
77
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
Y.Wang✓
6
7
T.Martincová
2
5
WTA Santa Ponsa
Singles
1st Round
T.Martincová
6
67
4
A.Anisimova✓
3
79
6
WTA St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova✓
7
6
T.Martincová
5
2
View more matches
