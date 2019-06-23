WTA Guangzhou
Singles | Quarter-final

S.Kenin VS J.Paolini

19 September 2019 Starting from 13:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Sofia Kenin - Jasmine Paolini

WTA Guangzhou - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Sofia Kenin and Jasmine Paolini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Sofia Kenin
Sofia
Kenin
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
20
Jasmine Paolini
Jasmine
Paolini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
126
