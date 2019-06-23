WTA Guangzhou
Singles | Quarter-final
S.Kenin VS J.Paolini
19 September 2019 Starting from 13:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Sofia Kenin - Jasmine Paolini
WTA Guangzhou - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sofia Kenin and Jasmine Paolini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sofia
Kenin
Kenin
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking20
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
K.Zavatska
4
2
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
L.Siegemund
4
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
✓
6
4
6
S.Kenin
4
6
1
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
4
2
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
C.Paquet
2
5
S.Kenin
✓
6
7
Jasmine
Paolini
Paolini
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking126
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
J.Paolini
✓
7
3
7
S.Zheng
5
6
5
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
T.Zidanšek
6
3
3
J.Paolini
✓
3
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
✓
7
6
J.Paolini
5
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Bertens
✓
6
1
6
J.Paolini
4
6
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
I.Begu
4
7
64
J.Paolini
✓
6
5
77
