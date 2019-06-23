WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Kenin VS K.Zavatska
18 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
LIVE - Sofia Kenin - Katarina Zavatska
WTA Guangzhou - 18 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sofia Kenin and Katarina Zavatska live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 18 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sofia
Kenin
Kenin
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking20
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
L.Siegemund
4
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková
✓
6
4
6
S.Kenin
4
6
1
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
4
2
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
C.Paquet
2
5
S.Kenin
✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kenin
3
5
M.Keys
✓
6
7
Katarina
Zavatska
Zavatska
Ukraine
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age19
WTA ranking139
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Zavatska
✓
5
78
6
F.Ferro
7
66
4
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
K.Zavatska
63
6
1
J.Fett
✓
77
2
6
WTA Lugano
Singles
1st Round
I.Swiatek
✓
6
6
K.Zavatska
3
0
WTA Rabat
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Zavatska
1
1
S.Hsieh
✓
6
6
WTA Rabat
Singles
2nd Round
A.Dulgheru
5
6
4
K.Zavatska
✓
7
2
6
