WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
S.Kenin VS L.Siegemund
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Sofia Kenin - Laura Siegemund
WTA Guangzhou - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sofia Kenin and Laura Siegemund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sofia
Kenin
Kenin
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking20
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Plíšková✓
6
4
6
S.Kenin
4
6
1
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
4
2
S.Kenin✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
C.Paquet
2
5
S.Kenin✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
S.Kenin
3
5
M.Keys✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin✓
77
6
L.Siegemund
64
0
View more matches
Laura
Siegemund
Siegemund
Germany
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age31
WTA ranking90
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Siegemund
3
6
2
V.Kudermetova✓
6
4
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
L.Siegemund✓
6
5
7
P.Tig
2
7
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Siegemund✓
6
6
V.Savinykh
4
1
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin✓
77
6
L.Siegemund
64
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Frech
7
3
4
L.Siegemund✓
5
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more