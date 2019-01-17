WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
T.Zidanšek VS J.Paolini
17 September 2019 Starting from 05:00
Guangzhou International Tennis Center
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Tamara Zidanšek - Jasmine Paolini
WTA Guangzhou - 17 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Tamara Zidanšek and Jasmine Paolini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 05:00 on 17 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Tamara
Zidanšek
Zidanšek
Slovenia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking66
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
T.Zidanšek
1
7
1
Y.Putintseva✓
6
5
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic✓
6
4
6
T.Zidanšek
4
6
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
L.Samsonova✓
6
7
T.Zidanšek
2
5
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
L.Arruabarrena
2
3
T.Zidanšek✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
T.Zidanšek
1
2
Q.Wang✓
6
6
View more matches
Jasmine
Paolini
Paolini
Italy
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking117
Previous matches
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic✓
7
6
J.Paolini
5
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Bertens✓
6
1
6
J.Paolini
4
6
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
I.Begu
4
7
64
J.Paolini✓
6
5
77
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
J.Paolini✓
6
6
L.Siegemund
1
4
WTA Lausanne
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet✓
6
6
J.Paolini
1
1
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more