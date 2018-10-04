WTA Guangzhou
Singles | Quarter-final

V.Golubic VS S.Zhang

19 September 2019 Starting from 10:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Viktorija Golubic - Shuai Zhang

WTA Guangzhou - 19 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Viktorija Golubic and Shuai Zhang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Viktorija Golubic
Viktorija
Golubic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
73
Shuai Zhang
Shuai
Zhang
ChinaChina
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
34
