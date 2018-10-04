WTA Guangzhou
Singles | Quarter-final
V.Golubic VS S.Zhang
19 September 2019 Starting from 10:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Viktorija Golubic - Shuai Zhang
WTA Guangzhou - 19 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Viktorija Golubic and Shuai Zhang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Viktorija
Golubic
Golubic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age26
WTA ranking73
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková
6
5
0
V.Golubic
✓
4
7
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
V.Golubic
✓
6
6
X.Wang
3
3
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina
✓
6
3
7
V.Golubic
4
6
5
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
L.Arruabarrena
6
0
3
V.Golubic
✓
1
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
J.Cristian
3
2
V.Golubic
✓
6
6
View more matches
Shuai
Zhang
Zhang
China
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age30
WTA ranking34
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
A.Petkovic
5
4
S.Zhang
✓
7
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
2
4
S.Zhang
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
S.Zhang
0
0
A
L.Zhu
✓
6
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
S.Zhang
✓
6
6
A.Krunic
3
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
J.Konta
✓
6
6
S.Zhang
2
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more