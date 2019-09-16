WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round

V.Golubic VS ...

16 September 2019 Starting from 08:00

Court 3
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Viktorija Golubic - ...

WTA Guangzhou - 16 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Viktorija Golubic and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Viktorija Golubic
Viktorija
Golubic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
75
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more