WTA Guangzhou
Singles | 1st Round
V.Golubic VS ...
16 September 2019 Starting from 08:00
Court 3
LIVE - Viktorija Golubic - ...
WTA Guangzhou - 16 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Viktorija Golubic and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 08:00 on 16 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Viktorija
Golubic
Golubic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age26
WTA ranking75
Previous matches
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina✓
6
3
7
V.Golubic
4
6
5
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
L.Arruabarrena
6
0
3
V.Golubic✓
1
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
1st Round
J.Cristian
3
2
V.Golubic✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Golubic
2
1
S.Zhang✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro✓
6
6
V.Golubic
0
1
