Alexandra Cadantu Ignatik - Nao Hibino

A. Cadantu Ignatik vs N. Hibino | Hamburg European Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 18.07.2022 | M 2
Not started
A. Cadantu Ignatik
A. Cadantu Ignatik
N. Hibino
N. Hibino
18/07
Players Overview

Alexandra-Cadantu Ignatik-headshot
AlexandraCadantu Ignatik
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking176
  • WTA points363
  • Age32
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight56kg
Nao-Hibino-headshot
NaoHibino
Japan
Japan
  • WTA ranking264
  • WTA points252
  • Age27
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Cadantu Ignatik

N. Hibino

Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Alexandra Cadantu Ignatik vs Nao Hibino

WTA Hamburg - 18 July 2022

Follow the WTA Hamburg Tennis match between Alexandra Cadantu Ignatik and Nao Hibino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 18 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Hamburg results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

