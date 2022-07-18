Alexandra Cadantu Ignatik - Nao Hibino
A. Cadantu Ignatik vs N. Hibino | Hamburg European Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 18.07.2022 | M 2
Not started
A. Cadantu Ignatik
N. Hibino
18/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AlexandraCadantu Ignatik
Romania
- WTA ranking176
- WTA points363
- Age32
- Height1.7m
- Weight56kg
NaoHibino
Japan
- WTA ranking264
- WTA points252
- Age27
- Height1.63m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Cadantu Ignatik
N. Hibino
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010