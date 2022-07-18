Aleksandra Krunic - Sabine Lisicki

A. Krunic vs S. Lisicki | Hamburg European Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 18.07.2022 | Am Rothenbaum
Not started
A. Krunic
A. Krunic
S. Lisicki
S. Lisicki
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Aleksandra-Krunic-headshot
AleksandraKrunic
Serbia
Serbia
  • WTA ranking75
  • WTA points799
  • Age29
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-
Sabine-Lisicki-headshot
SabineLisicki
Germany
Germany
  • WTA ranking-
  • WTA points-
  • Age32
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight68kg

Statistics

Recent matches

A. Krunic

S. Lisicki

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

M. Doi
M. Doi
1
O. Selekhmeteva
O. Selekhmeteva
4
A. Kalinskaya
A. Kalinskaya
1
M. Frech
M. Frech
5
A. Potapova
A. Potapova
3
V. Gracheva (6)
V. Gracheva (6)
4
K. Baindl
K. Baindl
R. Peterson
R. Peterson
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4326
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Aleksandra Krunic vs Sabine Lisicki

WTA Hamburg - 18 July 2022

Follow the WTA Hamburg Tennis match between Aleksandra Krunic and Sabine Lisicki live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 18 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Hamburg results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.