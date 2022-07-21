Anett Kontaveit - Anastasia Potapova
A. Kontaveit vs A. Potapova | Hamburg European Open
Women's Singles | Semifinal | 21.07.2022 | Am Rothenbaum
Not started
A. Kontaveit (1)
A. Potapova
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
AnettKontaveit
Estonia
- WTA ranking2
- WTA points4326
- Age26
- Height1.74m
- Weight-
AnastasiaPotapova
Russia
- WTA ranking63
- WTA points876
- Age21
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
A. Kontaveit
A. Potapova
Related matches
Women's Singles / Semifinal
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010